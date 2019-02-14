Litter Impacts Property Value

80 tons of trash has been picked up around Evansville over the past five years. Officials say that amount of trash effects more than just the community’s appearance.

Keeping the community clean not only helps maintain a healthy environment, but it also helps the economy. Littering can actually hurt the local real estate market. On average, when a community has a littering problem on their hands, the real estate values drop by as much as nine percent.

Keep Evansville Beautiful and the city have been collaborating to host a cleanup event once a month since 2012 after Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was elected.

If you would like to participate in a cleanup event, you can sign up here.

Comments

comments