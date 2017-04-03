Home Indiana List of Events Released for the 2017 United Leasing & Finance Championship April 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh, Sports Pinterest

In two weeks the Web.com Tour’s United Leasing and Finance Championship will be back at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh. Several events will be taking place during the week of April 17th. There will be about 156 players competing for a $600,000 purse. All four rounds will be shown on the Golf Channel.

The championship will begin with qualifiers in Evansville and Jasper. And the week ends with an award ceremony and trophy presentation on the 18th Green.

Below is a list of events for the 2017 United Leasing & Finance Championship:

Monday, April 17

• Monday Qualifiers – Oak Meadow Country Club, Evansville & Sultan’s Run Golf Course, Jasper

• Tri-State Orthopaedic Varsity Shootout: Victoria National, 4:30 p.m. (Public Welcome, On-Site Parking)

• Professional Practice Rounds

Tuesday, April 18

• United Leasing Championship Pro-Am: Afternoon Tee Times

• Professional Practice Rounds (AM)

Wednesday, April 19

• Tropicana Evansville Pro-Am: Morning and Afternoon Tee Times

• Stuff a Caddy (Web.com Tour Wives) 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Walmart, Newburgh

Thursday, April 20

• Round 1 Tournament Play: Times TBD

• Golf Channel Coverage: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Chamber of Commerce of Southwest Indiana Business After Hours: Victoria National Clubhouse, 4:30 – 7 p.m. (Chamber Members & VIPs, Must RSVP, On-site Parking)

Friday, April 21

• Round 2 Tournament Play: Times TBD

• Golf Channel Coverage: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

• Round 3 Tournament Play: Times TBD

• Golf Channel Coverage: Time 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Old National Bank Golf Kids Zone: Victoria National, 1-4P, Public Welcome, Off-site Parking)

• Boys & Girls Club Hole-in-One Shootout: 18th Green, Approx 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

• Final Round Tournament Play: Times TBD

• Golf Channel Coverage: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Award Ceremony and Trophy Presentation on the 18th Green

Comments

comments