Home Kentucky Henderson Lions Clubs 2017 Auction is One of the Most Profitable Fundraisers to Date March 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

The 2017 Henderson Lions Club Television and Online Auction has wrapped up. Lions Clubs members say it is one of the most profitable fundraisers to date. This year, the club reduced the auction from two weeks down to one week. The group also added a live auction component.

The club earned more than $35,000. After expenses, the Lions Club netted about $27,000 in profit. That money will help the Lions Club to support non-profit organizations, and provide eyeglasses and eye surgeries to those who cannot afford them. The club also oversees screening of local elementary school students for eye problems.

44News was a media partner for this event, which was a new feature this year, featuring in-depth looks at some of the auction items.

Comments

comments