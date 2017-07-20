Linkin Park’s Frontman Dead At Age 41

Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington is dead at 41. TMZ reports that the singer hanged himself in a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. He was discovered early Thursday morning.

For years, the singer struggled with drugs and alcohol. He said in the past he considered committing suicide because he was abused as a child by an older man.

Chester was married with six children from two wives.

The band has had several hits, including Faint, In The End, Crawling, What I’ve Done, Breaking the Habit, and Bleed it Out. Linkin Park crossed music genres, collaborating with Jay-Z.

Meteora, one of the band’s albums, was one of the biggest alternative albums in music history.

Chester was close with Chris Cornell, who was the lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave. Cornell committed suicide in May. Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Chester wrote an open letter to Chris on the day of Chris’ suicide.

