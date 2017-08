Home Kentucky Linkin Bridge to Perform at KWC Convocation Concert August 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

They’ve appeared on America’s Got talent and Tuesday night, Linkin Bridge will bring their acapella sound to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

It’s an annual event held at KWC to help students and faculty kick off the new school year. Tuesday night’s convocation featured prayer and song at the Owensboro Christian Church.

Linkin Bridge is based out of Louisville and competed on last fall’s season of American’s Got Talent.

