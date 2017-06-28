Home Kentucky Lineup Announced for Big O Music Fest in Owensboro June 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The lineup is announced for the 9th annual Big O Music Festival in Owensboro. This event will be held at Reid’s Orchard on Saturday, July 8th. Gates open at 12 p.m. with music starting at 1 p.m.

The Big O Music Fest is a day full of music and entertainment. This year’s festival is headlined by Cole Swindell, and include fan favorite Colt Ford.

Other artists on the bill include indie rock band Moon Taxi, Craig Campbell, Dylan Scott, Tucker Beathard, Muscadine Bloodline, and more.

There will be food, drinks, t-shirt and souvenir sales, along with a mechanical bull and the military “Pull Up Challenge”.

In 2016, there were more than 12,000 people who attended the Big O Music Festival.

For more information, visit Big O Music Fest.

