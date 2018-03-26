Lineup Announced For 2018 W.C. Handy Fest

The music lineup has been announced for the 2018 W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival. The main stage lineup for the festival includes acts such as Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Watermelon Slim, and Rick Vito & The Lucky Devils.

This is the festival’s 28th annual celebration, and has becomes one of the country’s largest free blues festivals that attracts thousands from around the globe.

It’s a festival to celebrate the life and legacy of Henderson resident and “Father of the Blues,” William Christopher Handy.

The festival’s main stage in Audubon Mill Park will offer free, live music from Wednesday, June 13th through Saturday, June 16th.

The main stage music lineup can be found below:

Wednesday June 13

5 p.m. – Vanessa Collier

7 p.m. – Shawn Holt & The Teardrops

9 p.m. – Davina and The Vagabonds

Thursday June 14

5:30 p.m. – Dwyane Dopsie & The Zydeco Hell Raisers

8 p.m. – Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band

Friday June 15

Noon – Reddog Band

2 p.m. – Blues 4U

4 p.m. – The Beat Daddys

6 p.m. – Rick Vito & The Lucky Devils

8 p.m. – Sugaray Rayford

10 p.m. – Davy Knowles

Saturday June 16

Noon – Ben Prestage

2 p.m. – Watermelon Slim

4 p.m. – Heather Gillis Band

6 p.m. – Dawn Tyler Watson Band

8 p.m. – Delbert McClinton

10 p.m. – Paul DesLauriers Band

