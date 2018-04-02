Home Kentucky Lineup Announced For The 2018 Owensboro Air Show April 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The lineup has been announced for the 2018 Owensboro Air Show. This show will feature the iconic P-51 and F4U Corsair warbirds flown by Scooter Yoak and Jim Tobul, along with the Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers bringing their AH-1 Cobra and UH-1 Huey helicopters. The Sky Soldiers were in Owensboro for last year’s show.

Bill Stein, Matt Chapman, and Rob Holland will be showcasing their aerobatic abilities with a three-ship routine and Mat Younkin and Gene Soucy will be returning as well.

The Canadian Skyhawks Parachute Demo Team will make their first appearance in Owensboro as one of six shows for the team in the U.S. this year.

Another new performer this year is the Paradigm Aerobatic Team, making their first appearance in Kentucky.

The Owensboro Air Show will be held at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport on Friday, September 14th and in downtown Owensboro on September 15th and 16th.

To see a list of performers, visit Owensboro Air Show.

