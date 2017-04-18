Lineup Announced for the 2017 W.C. Handy Festival

The lineup has been announced for the 2017 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival. The main stage lineup for the festival includes acts such as Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind, Waylon Thibodeaux, and Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters.

This is the festival’s 27th annual celebration, and has become one of the nation’s largest free music festivals, which draws people from around the globe. It’s a festival to celebrate the life and legacy of Henderson resident and “Father of the Blues,” William Christopher Handy.

The festival’s main stage in Audubon Mill Park on the Henderson riverfront will offer free, live music from Wednesday, June 14th, through Saturday, June 17th. Other activities take place leading up to the main stage, including live concerts at lunchtime and during “happy hour”.

The complete list of lineups for 2017 is listed below:

Wednesday, June 14: Albert Castiglia; Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind; Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials.

Thursday, June 15: Waylon Thibodeaux; Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band.

Friday, June 16: Blues 4U; The Gough-Martin Blues Band; The Beat Daddys; Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters; Samantha Fish; Tab Benoit.

Saturday, June 17: Markus James; Dawn Tyler Watson Trio; Alvin “Youngblood” Hart’s Muscle Theory; Billy Branch & the Sons of the Blues; Wet Willie; Coco Montoya.

