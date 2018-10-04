Lindenwood University to Join GLVC in 2019

Lindenwood University is set become the 16th member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference next year. The conference announced Thursday the school as admitted following a vote by the GLVC Council of Presidents Tuesday. Lindenwood will join July 1, 2019.

Lindenwood is a private, four-year university with more than 4,000 undergraduate students on its campus in St. Charles, Missouri.

“Lindenwood will be a terrific addition to the GLVC. We are fortunate to have attracted such a quality institution that is located in the heart of the league’s geographic footprint,” said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. “Their commitment to the academic success and graduation of student-athletes, expansive sport sponsorship, outstanding facilities, stable enrollment, strong fiscal standing, and an engaged leadership team are but some of the positive attributes that the institution brings to the GLVC.”

Lindenwood has been competing in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) since the 2012-13 academic year, which was its provisional season under the NCAA Division II banner after reclassifying from NAIA. The Lions have captured 11 MIAA regular season or tournament titles in the sports of baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, and wrestling.

“The Great Lakes Valley Conference is a highly successful and premier athletic conference at the NCAA Division II level that offers exciting opportunities for our University,” said Lindenwood President Dr. Michael Shonrock. “The GLVC will provide our student-athletes with top flight competition and unparalleled visibility throughout the region and across the nation.”

Lindenwood currently fields teams in all 22 sports the GLVC sponsors. The Lions also sponsor men’s volleyball, women’s ice hockey and gymnastics. Over the course of the past four seasons, GLVC schools have competed against Lindenwood on nearly 250 occasions in all 22 sports except football.

The current members of the GLVC are: Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.), Drury University (Springfield, Mo.), University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, Ill.), University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Ind.), Lewis University (Romeoville, Ill.), Maryville University (St. Louis, Mo.), McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.), Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla, Mo.), University of Missouri-St. Louis (St. Louis, Mo.), Quincy University (Quincy, Ill.), Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Mo.), University of Southern Indiana (Evansville, Ind.), Truman State University (Kirksville, Mo.), and William Jewell College (Liberty, Mo).

