Lindauer and Company Eye Back to Back State Titles for Memorial

Friday, August 17 kicks off the 2018 football season across the Tri-state. With four days until game day, 44Sports checks in with Memorial, as the Tigers eye a second straight state title.

Memorial hosts Jasper at 6:30 p.m. CT. Catch highlights of the game on CBS44 at 10 p.m.

A big question surrounding the Tigers is whether the team can make that magical run all over again. Leading the way is senior quarterback Michael Lindauer, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards last season. The Southern Illinois commit speaks with Sports Director JoJo Gentry Monday about the team’s goals for the Fall.

