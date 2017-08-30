Home Illinois Lincoln State Park Officials to Expect Campers Despite Bad Weather August 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Campgrounds across the Tri-State say that the final big summer holiday is also one of their busiest. Rain often makes it difficult to camp, but officials at Lincoln State Park in Spencer County say that folks will come out to camp.

They haven’t seen many cancellations so far even with the possibility of what’s left of Hurricane Harvey rolling into the area over the weekend.

“We tend to get a fair number that will camp in the rain, occasionally. If it looks like it’s going to be a wash out we will have some cancellations, but we will get a group of people especially in our electric campgrounds where they have RVs and campers and some place dry to go, they will still camp through the rain,” says Lincoln State Park Asst. Property Manager Joe Compton.

Anyone interested in either canceling or reserving a spot for this weekend should call the reservation hot line.

