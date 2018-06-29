Lincoln State Park Beach Reopens

Two local lakes are back open after E.coli forces them to close this week.

Lincoln State Park beach and Patoka Lake were both closed after water samples showed higher than normal levels of E.coli in both bodies of water.

Department of Natural Resources officials tested the water earlier in the week and say the levels were higher than what’s considered safe for swimming.

Follow up tests yesterday came back in the safe range so the beaches are now back open.

Most strains of E.coli are harmless but some can make people very sick.

