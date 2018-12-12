Home Indiana Lincoln Pioneer Village to Potentially Open Smithsonian Exhibit December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A museum located in Rockport is hoping to curate an exhibit that will be added to the Smithsonian’s patronage.

Nancy Kaiser, co-director of Lincoln Pioneer Village, says The Lincoln Pioneer Village had originally been working on the Change in Rural America grant. The grant provides a Smithsonian exhibit that runs for six weeks in different locations in the Hoosier state.

Kaiser says the village had hoped to host the exhibit but were told the facility was to small to accommodate it.

However, Kaiser says the village could qualify as one of the ten rural institutions in Indiana to curate an exhibit of its own to add to the Smithsonian’s patronage.

The museum will receive a grant of $1,500 to collect information, historic photographs, and other materials to better tell the story of Rockport if its selected.

