Lincoln Estates Working with Residents to Find Housing

Midnight, June 7th was the original deadline for some residents to move out of Lincoln Estates. Forty of 76 occupied units received residency termination notices.

However, Lincoln Estates is now working with residents to help them find a place to live.

This comes after Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke got involved after dozens showed up at last month’s traveling city hall.

Mayor Winnecke called a meeting with Lincoln Estates’ property managers and lawyer.

“As long as residents are genuinely communicating with the property on plans to find some place else,” said Jeffrey Wilhite, Lincoln Estates’ lawyer. “The property will continue to work with residents and help them find another place to live.”

Residents say they have been told as long as they are looking for a place to live, they won’t be asked to leave on June 7th.



