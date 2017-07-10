Lincoln Estates Residents Receive Financial Help from City

Some Lincoln Estates residents are getting financial help to relocate, and find a new home as they face eviction.

The Affordable Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee stepped in to help Lincoln Estates residents. Four residents asked the board for help because they do not have enough money saved up to cover all moving expenses.

The board granted those four residents $300-400 to help them move out.

“it means a lot, it means a lot,” said Kim Brown, Lincoln Estates resident. “Thank God they helped me.”

These residents will have to meet 80 percent of the area median income to receive this funding.

