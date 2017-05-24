Home Indiana Evansville Lincoln Estates Residents Demand Answers at Evansville Traveling City Hall May 24th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Nearly 100 residents show up to Evansville’s Traveling City Hall, demanding answers for why their tenancy is being terminated at Lincoln Estates.

On May 8th, many residents there received a notice stating their tenancy is being terminated, effective June 7th, 2017.

The issue all began when Lincoln Estates was sold a few months ago. Paperwork shows the new owner is Bayview Loan Servicing out of Florida. But, Rick Moore at the Evansville Housing Authority says City Point Evansville LLC are the new owners, who will renovate and remodel the apartments.

They are expected to remain as low income housing, and accept vouchers. However, residents say they’re being told something very different.

“I was informed it was going to turn into a dorm room for the new IU Medical Center,” said Terri Chamberlain, 4-year Lincoln Estates resident.

Mayor Winnecke says turning the apartments into dorms is not something he’s aware of, and it’s not something the city or IU are spearheading.

With the information given to Mayor Winnecke at the traveling city hall he plans to talk with the owner of Lincoln Estates to get to the bottom of what is going on, and with the help of the Evansville City Council Mayor Winnecke plans to allocate funding into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to develop a mechanism to help some of these people being displaced.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments