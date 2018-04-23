Lincoln Elementary School Opens Food Pantry

“My class is trying to help out people that need food…”

The Tri-State is getting a one of a kind school-located food pantry in Evansville. Lincoln Elementary Schools Principal Ronnetha Darret came up with the idea with the help from other educators.

The grand opening of the schools food pantry is made possible with donations from several community organizations.

A very thoughtful surprise from Mrs. Bindley and Mrs. Crandall’s kindergarten class helped jump start the schools pantry.

“We got hamburger helper, some mustard, cereal, macaroni and cheese… mhm.”

Registered families can start using the school pantry tomorrow.

All you need to do is turn in an application to the school’s office to schedule an appointment on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be added to the registry. The pantry will also run through the first two weeks of June.

