Home Indiana Evansville Lincoln Elementary Holds Seventh Annual Cookie Decorating Party December 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s almost time for kids to start baking their cookies for Santa Claus. Wednesday, Lincoln Elementary School in Evansville hosted a cookie decorating event for their students.

Kids were able to come in and decorate their cookies any way they wanted to. Organizers say it’s a great way for the faculty to give students some holiday cheer.

Assistant Principal Lincoln Elementary Blake Elpers says, “The kids, they, they love it but we want to be able to give them that little added something before they go on break and show them how much we appreciate their hard work and looking forward to that 2018 year to finish the year off strong.”

This is the seventh year the school has hosted its cookie decorating party.



Comments

comments