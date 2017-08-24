Home Indiana Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Seeks Input On Proposed Entrance Fee Hikes August 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial is seeking public input on a proposed entrance fee rate increase. The current fees are $5 per person, $10 per family, and for an annual park pass it costs $20. The proposed fees would increase to $7 per person, $15 per family, and the annual park pass would be $30.

There will be two open houses scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the proposed fee increases. Park staff will be available to answer questions or take comments.

Comments can also be directed to the park superintendent by mail at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, P.O. Box 1816, Lincoln City, IN, 47552 or by email at LIBO_Superintendent@nps.gov.

Comments will be collected through Saturday, September 30th.

There’s no word on when these increases would go into effect.

