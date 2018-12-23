Home Illinois Lincoln artifacts still at risk of being auctioned off to pay Illinois museum debt December 23rd, 2018 Amanda Decker Illinois

President Abraham Lincoln’s personal items have survived more than 150 years after his death. Right now, many of those artifacts are on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

There are more than 1,500 items including a letter President Lincoln wrote to his wife, Mary, his stovepipe hat, gloves, a quill pen and a fan that also belonged to Mary.

In 2007, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation took out a $23(m) loan to buy those artifacts from private collector Louise Taper, and bring them to the museum.

In early 2018, the Foundation announced it may have to auction off some items in the Lincoln collection because the ALPLF was facing historic debt.

Organizers have started a GoFundMe page, hoping the public will help them raise the last $9(m), which would allow them to keep all of the items in the Taper collection.

The GoFundMe campaign kicked off in May, 2018, and so far $34,000 of the $9(m) it needs has been raised.

The Foundation turned to Illinois state officials, hoping to get a grant to pay back the loan, but after almost a year, there has not been any movement.

As 2018 draws to a close, Dr. Knorowski took to the organization’s website, posting an update on the Fiscal Year 2018 report. She writes, in part,

“We are grateful to the some-2,000 people from across the nation and around the world who have donated to the campaign since its inception to ensure a “permanent home” for the collection at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. We are confident that with such support and momentum, we will successfully complete the campaign so that Mr. Lincoln’s most personal effects remain forever at the ALPLM.”

