Lilly King Wins Back-to-Back NCAA Titles
Evansville’s Lilly King is the first Big Ten swimmer to defend a NCAA title, after penciling in her second straight 100 Breaststroke national title in Bloomington with a time of 56.71, the fourth fastest time in history.
The Reitz grad’s time of 56.71 also sets a NCAA Championship record. She now has three NCAA titles after winning the 100 and 200 Breaststroke events last season as a freshman at Indiana.
Despite her record-breaking performance, her time of 56.71 is four tenths slower than her American and NCAA record-time of 56.30.
King will compete in the 200 Breaststroke Saturday. Keep it with 44Sports for the latest on her performance.