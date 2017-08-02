Home Indiana Evansville Lilly King Stays Golden In and Out of the Pool August 2nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

JOJO: You’ve had quite a month. Two world records. More gold medals. Traveling eight hours on a flight to Budapest. You’ve been back for a few days now. How would you recap the FINA World Championships?

LILLY: It was a great experience. We actually started off our trip for a week and a half in Croatia. So we were right on the Adriatic Sea. We got to train on this gorgeous pool right by the sea. So, that was fun getting a week or so of bonding time with the team before we headed to Budapest. Then, we drove. It took us 11 hours to get from Croatia to Budapest. We got the meet started. Eight days of competition. It was exhausting. Two individual world records. Two relay world records for gold medals. And a fourth place finish for the 200 breast, which was much better than last summer. So, it was a pretty great meet.

JOJO: I noted your time in the 200 breast was faster, even though you had that fourth place finish. And you’ve said in the past that the 200 isn’t your strongest race compared to the 100. Were you satisfied with your 200 finish?

LILLY: Yeah, I think so. The time wasn’t as fast as I swam at nationals, which was a little bit disappointing. But, I think it was my sixth or seventh race of the week. And I was watching that race from the stands last summer. I was happy to be in that final and place higher than I did last summer.

JOJO: What was your schedule like with having so many races back to back to back over several days?

LILLY: Yeah, it’s exhausting. It’s definitely a learning process. Before when I had an eight-day meet, I really struggled performing after the first couple of days because that’s how long meets usually are…just like three to four days. These are eight-day meets. So, it’s really exhausting. I raced everyday except for the first. So, seven days of racing, 11 races. But, I was able to get through it and finish strong, and stronger than I have in the past. So, I was pretty happy with it.

JOJO: I think over the last few days we’ve spoken, you’ve put that finger wag to rest a bit. You even said that was so last year. Now that you’ve had a few days to look back on that big story-line of the finger wag, what do you think about it now?

LILLY: It’s not something that I’m going to claim as my own. I was caught candidly in the ready room. I didn’t know there were any cameras in there. I was really just joking around. Then, it kind of blew up and I had to go with it. I was like, ‘Yeah, okay I’m not going to wag my finger anymore.’ I’m done with that. I’m just going to let my swimming do the talking. Then, she wagged her finger after the semis. And I was like, ‘God, can we just put it to rest.’ But, I was just going to let my swimming do the talking. And I did.

JOJO: I know we were speaking a bit last week about you coming off this post-Olympic slump of having your lifestyle change a bit after you won two gold medals at Rio. Are you experiencing a bit of the same thing this year now that you have two world records?

LILLY: I don’t think I’ve had enough time to exactly process being in a post-world slump since it’s been three days. I think it’ll be a little bit different from last year because I know more so how to handle it this year. Actually, I was talking with pretty much all of the girls on the team. We were all going through similar things, just thinking, ‘Oh God, I was miserable this fall. It was awful.’ And we were all kind of in shock that it happened to us. We kind of bonded over it. It was kind of a funny thing.

JOJO: So, what’s it like to have a group of girls you’re so close with, who experience the same kinds of ups and downs that you go through?

LILLY: It’s great. I don’t really have anybody else that’s like that, who I train with at school or any of my friends from home. They don’t understand those experiences that I go through. I roomed with Simone Manuel this week. We were talking about all of these weird celebrity athlete problems that we have that nobody else understands. It was pretty great to have all of them there.

JOJO: What are you doing with all of the medals you’ve won from worlds? Are they next to your Olympic gold medals?

LILLY: I don’t even know. I think they’re in the basement somewhere. I’m not a super materialistic person, so I’m not sure where they went.



