Lilly King Sets American Record in the 50m Breaststroke July 29th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Sports

Lilly King has beat her own American Record as she continues her time in Budapest for the 2017 World Championships. She set the American Record in the 50m Breaststroke in Indianapolis last month with a time of 29.66. King swam a 29.60 Saturday shaving off sixth tenths of a second from her previous record.

She broke the American record in the semifinal heat of the 50m breaststroke. It should lead up to an exciting finals race on Sunday: her rival Yulia Efimova swam a 29.73 in her semifinal heat.

