Home Indiana Evansville Lilly King Set to Return to FINA World Championships in 2019 September 12th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Evansville native Lilly King is one of 18 Olympic gold medalists slated to represent the U.S. at the 2019 FINA World Championships in South Korea.

She represented Team USA at the 2018 FINA World Championships earlier this year. This is the final major international swimming competition ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

As long as the Reitz graduate does not red-shirt her senior season at Indiana University this season, she will be an IU grad competing for Team USA. King told 44News earlier this year she plans to swim at the next Olympics in Japan, and hopefully compete once more in Los Angeles at the 2024 Olympics.

King has set three world records swimming the 100 and 200 breaststroke events:

100 m breast (long course): 1:04.13 WR

200 m breast (long course): 2:21.83

100 yd breast (short course): 56.25 WR

200 yd breast (short course): 2:02.60 WR

Comments

comments