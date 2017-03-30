Home Indiana Evansville Lilly King Nominated for Top Female Collegiate Swimmer Honda Award March 30th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Indiana University sophomore and Reitz graduate Lilly King, who won her third and fourth career NCAA titles earlier in March, has been nominated for the Honda Sport Award for women’s swimming & diving.

The winner of the Honda Award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2017 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 26 in Los Angeles.

King defended her crowns in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the 2017 NCAAs to become the first woman in Big Ten history to accomplish the feat. King’s four career individual titles are the most for any swimmer or diver in league history.

The sophomore set the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, IU Natatorium and IU school record in the 200 breast with the best time in the history of the event – 2:03.18. Overall, she is an eight-time All-American and captured two Olympic gold medals in the 2016 games, including the 100 breaststroke.

In addition to King, the other nominees are Kathleen Baker of California Katie Ledecky, and Simone Manuel of Stanford.

