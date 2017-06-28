Home Indiana Evansville Lilly King Earns Spot on Team USA, Named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year June 28th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Evansville’s Lilly King is a national champion after posting the best long-course meter performance of her career Wednesday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis. She was also named the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, becoming the first IU woman to win the award.

The Reitz grad posted a first place finish and the second-fastest time in the world this year, crushing her school record time of 2:21.83 for the 200 Breaststroke. The time is also the 18th best time in the event’s history, making her the 14th fastest performer in the event all-time.

In addition, she punches her ticket to Budapest and will represent Team USA in the 200 Breaststroke.

King is also scheduled to swim in the 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM this week. King is the top seed in both the 50 and 100 breast entering the week.

