Lilly King Earns Second Straight Big Ten Swimmer of the Year Honor, IU's Ray Looze Named Conference Coach of the Year March 20th, 2017

For the second-straight season, Evansville’s Lilly King is the Big Ten Swimmer of the Year. And IU head swimming coach Ray Looze, who was an assistant coach for Team USA during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, was named Big Ten Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, the league office announced on Monday.

King’s honor is the eighth in program history. The IU sophomore becomes the first Hoosier to earn the award twice since Kate Fesenko in 2009-10. The Big Ten Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year honor for Looze is the fifth of his career, and his seventh total Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

At the NCAA Championships last week, King became the first Big Ten Swimmer to repeat as an NCAA Champion, earning back-to-back titles in the 100 and 200 breast. In the 200 breast, King set the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, IU Natatorium and IU school record with the best time in the history of the event with 2:03.18. Her 100 breast winning time of 56.70 is approximately four tenths off her personal best. She also won a gold medal with the 400 medley relay and a silver medal with the 200 medley relay.

For the third-straight season, Looze led the Hoosiers as the top Big Ten team at the NCAA Championships, as IU placed eighth overall with a total of 185 points. The finish and point total are both the second-best in program history – second only to last season’s seventh place finish with 228 points.

