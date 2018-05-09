44News | Evansville, IN

Lilly King to Drive Pace Car at Indy Car Grand Prix

May 9th, 2018 Indiana, Sports

Olympic gold medalist and Reitz graduate Lilly King will be in the driver’s seat for Saturday’s Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IMS announced Wednesday that she will drive the pace car.

Gates of IMS open Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. with the 85-lap race revving up at 3:50 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday at IMS.

King, a five-time world record holder and six-time NCAA champion, will be a senior at Indiana University next Fall.

