Lilly King Rediscovers Motivation Ahead of FINA World Championships July 19th, 2017 JoJo Gentry

Olympic gold medalist Lilly King tells 44Sports she is coming off a “post-Olympic slump.”

From winning two gold medals in Rio nearly one year ago to wrapping up her sophomore year at Indiana University, she’s endured a variety of lifestyle changes.

“You’ve gone from being the center of attention to getting everything you want,” King said. “You get waited on hand and foot two or three months. And then, nothing.”

Ahead of competing in the FINA World Championships in Budapest over the next few weeks, the Reitz graduate says she is focusing more on her personal growth than the anticipated, controversial competition she will face again in the pool: Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova, who King beat out for gold in Rio.

King will swim the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke as well as 400 medley relay. Efimova and King are the top seeds in the breast stroke events in Budapest.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



