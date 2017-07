Home Indiana Evansville Lilly King Breaks World Record to Hold off Russian Foe July 25th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Evansville native Lilly King shattered the world record for the 100 Breaststroke Tuesday with a time of 1:04.13 at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

The Reitz graduate topped Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova, who was beat out for gold in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. King has voiced her disapproval Efimova, who has twice been caught using banned substances.

Hear from King tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

