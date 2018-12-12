Lilly Endowment Scholarship Recipients in Warrick County Announced

Two students in Warrick County have received a scholarship that provides full-tuition at an Indiana college or University.

The Warrick County Community Foundation announced Hannah Beaven of Newburgh and Hannah Gourley of Boonville as the recipients of the 2019 Lilly Endowment Scholarship.

Beaven is a senior at Castle High school that plans to study biotechnology after graduation. Beaven is no stranger to receiving recognition for academic achievement, having earned the title of National Merit Semi-finalist as well as being rated a Gold Star Student by Evansville Courier and Press.

Gourley, a senior at Boonville High School, says she plans to pursue a degree in health sciences or biochemistry once at a university or college level. Aside from academic excellence, Gourley has been involved in HOSA: Future Health Professionals, National Honor Society, Teen Power, Student Council, and the Larry Buschon Leadership Summit.

Aside from receiving full-tuition, both recipiences will have required fees paid in full as well as an annual stipend of up to $900 for required books and equipment for four years of full-time undergraduate studies.

The Warrick County Community Foundation received 41 applications for this year’s Lilly Endowment Scholarship. The recipients were nominated to receive the scholarship from a pool of 12 finalists interviewed by the scholarship committee.

Comments

comments