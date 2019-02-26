Lil’ Piggies Child Care Closes Amid Child Molestation Charges

A local daycare in Evansville has voluntarily closed after the owner’s husband was arrested on child molestation charges.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration confirmed Tuesday that Lil’ Piggies Child Care voluntarily closed and will be off the state provider map.

Originally, the Indiana FSSA was going to start the process of closing the daycare but the owner decided to do it on her own.

38-year-old Gregory Johnston is facing multiple child molestation charges after allegedly molesting an 8-year-old child. According to the affidavit, Johnston had access to the child through his wife’s daycare.

Johnston is lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Previous story:

Evansville Man Facing Child Molestation Charges

Comments

comments