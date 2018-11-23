More Like Grey Friday

Good Evening,

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving! Our Black Friday has certainly been a grey one thus far. Cloud cover advancing ahead of a weak inbound cold front and wave of rainfall helped keep temperatures from climbing much higher than the mid to low 50s earlier this afternoon; we topped out at 53° in Evansville earlier this afternoon. As the evening rolls on, scattered rainfall will move back in over the Tri-State. The latest model data indicates that the last of that precipitation will exit east of the region during the predawn hours early tomorrow.

Saturday will bring about a brief respite from the rain chances before another weather maker reaches the Tri-State come Sunday. In addition to the rain chances, this second system may even bring about our next round of light snowfall! Cold arctic air flowing southward on the back edge of the low will rapidly plummet temperatures both at the surface and aloft late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This temperature plunge could leave portions of the region with a few light flurries to kick off the work week.