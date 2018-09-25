Lightning Strikes Near Newburgh Homes

Rising flood waters weren’t the only concern for first responders. A lightning strike came close to homes in Newburgh during storms Tuesday afternoon. Several firefighters responded to Valley Road around 1 p.m. to check for damage or fires.

According to the homeowner, James Hines, he says he used to be a firefighter and knows that when it comes to lightning it’s better to be safe.

“It’s a scary situation when you think of it. Because you don’t know if there’s any fire in the house or anything like that until you have somebody check,” says Hines.

Hines says it seemed like a power surge was going through his house when the lightning struck. Firefighters didn’t find any damage or fires in the area.

