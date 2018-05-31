Home Indiana Lightning Strike Leaves Hole in Newburgh Home May 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

The threat of possible severe weather continues after much of the Tri-State was hit hard Thursday afternoon. This storm packed a powerful punch taking down trees and power lines causing widespread damage.

One home in Newburgh was hit by lightning around 1 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing an extremely loud boom after the worst of the storm had passed through.

A home in a neighborhood off Anderson Road near Oak Grove was hit by lightning. Fire crews responded and found a hole in the roof of the home.

They say the lightning that hit the roof caused a fire to break out in the attic and shorted out all of the electricity in the house.

A woman was home at the time and was treated on the scene for minor injuries.



