Lighthouse Parade Illuminates The 2018 Fall Festival

The lighthouse parade definitely competes with all of the attractions at the Fall Festival.

Families work hard to build their lighthouse designs for the parade, and all of the participants were twinkling like the little stars they are.

“Really fun putting the lights on. It looks really cool with it.”

Step by step, lighthouses are paraded down West franklin street in Evansville.

It’s a Monday night tradition that has illuminated the night since 1985.

Close to a hundred creations were built by children with the finest imagination.

“A rocket ship.”

“A gingerbread house.”

“This is like a claw machine, and then we have our buttons in the claw.”

Every single year the fall festival is lit with tons of activities. Some families even spend most of the year preparing to carry their special lighthouse

through the parade.

Like all masterpieces the planning and actual building of the lighthouses take time, effort and supplies.

“Five days, and my sister helped me come on with the idea.”

“Chicken wire, and like wrapping paper with glitter on it, and like fake glass and like lights on it.”

“We used pom poms and a hot glue gun.”

The West Side Nut Club created a tradition that families can remember for years to come.

“My dad had a truck and he brought it over here, and my mom had to carry it on her lap.”

Each design unique in its own right was paraded for all festival goers to see.

After all of that hard work families put in to light up their childhood memories, the twinkle in their eye at the award ceremony was well worth it.

Lighthouses were judged at the end of the parade.

Each child took home a medal like the shining star they are.

