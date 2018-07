Home Indiana Lightening Strike Causes House Fire in McCutchanville July 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Storms are always causing damage here in the Tristate and tonight was no different. A lightening strike caused an attic fire in McCutchanville this evening.

Firefighters arrived at Twickingham Drive and were able to put ou the fire before it engulfed the rest of the house. Luckily, the homeowners were on vacation and no one was home.

There were no injuries.

