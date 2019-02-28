Light Freezing Rain, Slick Travel Throughout the Day

Just like that the mild and beautiful temperatures we have seen the past few days are gone. Now we talk wintry weather, specifically, freezing rain. We’ve had an area of freezing rain roll through overnight but more is expected this morning and during the afternoon. Precipitation will generally be scattered and on the light side, but when talking freezing rain, just the smallest amount can cause slick travel conditions. The Nation Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6PM from Evansville on points south and west.

The main threat is freezing rain, some sleet possible. Ice accumulations up to 0.10″.

Temperatures will stay steady through the afternoon in the upper 20s, to low 30s. So just below that freezing mark especially areas under the advisory. Areas just out of the advisory can still expect some light freezing rain and slick conditions.

Our latest 44Futurecast models shows an area of freezing rain moving in the area late morning – through the afternoon.

Precipitation will come to an end between 4PM & 6PM, cloudy and cold for the overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Our next big weather maker will be Sunday…

Friday looks mostly cloudy, highs will top out in the mid 40s, slight chance of a shower late. Saturday will be mainly dry as well, highs reaching the 50 degree mark, rain moves in late. Rain will change to heavy snow across a good bit of the Tri-State Sunday morning – afternoon. Still questions remain on the overall track and intensity. Stay with 44Weather for continuing updates.

But an accumulating snow threat is certainly on the table. Not only will March potential come in like a lion with the snow threat but behind that storm system, the return of arctic air, highs make only reach the TEENS and lows in the SINGLE digits.

