Lift the Spirits of a Veteran This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and this year you can head to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libary for a special program. For the first time, EVPL will partner with the Veteran Affairs for the Valentine’s for Veterans program.

Heather McKinney says, “So the Valentine’s for Veterans program is a chance for people in our community to take a moment to write a message of thanks, support or encouragement to the veterans that are here in the community as well, to people who might need that extra smile this Valentine’s Day.”

Each EVPL location has a special mailbox on display where you can pop in a little note letting a local veteran know you’re thinking of them this Valentine’s Day.

They also brought back another program that embodies the phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover”

EVPL is offering the blind date with a book program. Each book is wrapped in paper with little clues about what’s inside.

Library officials say people are often pleasantly surprised when they unwrap the book and hope this will broaden readers’ horizons.

