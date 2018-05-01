Lifeguards Sought For Henderson Pool

With summer closing in, the Henderson Parks Department is in need of lifeguards for the Atkinson Pool. The pool opens in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Lifeguards are usually high school students or college students, who are home on summer break. Lifeguard applications are being accepted by the City of Henderson.

Applicants must be 16 years old by Memorial Day, have and maintain a valid Red Cross or YMCA Lifeguard Certification, along with a valid First Aid and CPR for the Professional Rescuer certification.

To apply go to City of Henderson, from the Human Resources Office at the Henderson Municipal Center, 222 First Street. For information call 270-831-4983.

A Lifeguard Class will be available at the Henderson County Family YMCA beginning May 7th through May 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night.

Interested parties can sign up and get the detailed schedule from the YMCA, 270-827-9622.

