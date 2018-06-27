44News | Evansville, IN

Life After Tragedy: Janae Carter Welcomes Newborn

Life After Tragedy: Janae Carter Welcomes Newborn

June 27th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Janae Carter has given birth to Myracle Ann Barker. Carter tells us she and the baby girl are resting and recovering.

The birth comes nearly six months after Carter’s other two children, Prince and Princess Carter, and their father Terrence Barker died in a car crash.

Frederick McFarland was charged in that crash accused of running a stop sign, leading police on a chase, and hitting the family’s car.

Carter has a pending lawsuit against McFarland and the Evansville Police Department.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.