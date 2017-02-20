Life Sentence For Kentucky Murder Suspect

Norman Barassi was sentenced to life in Hopkins County Court Monday, following his guilty verdict from his jury trial last year. Barassi was found guilty in connection with with the 2014 murder of Philip Phelps, whose body was in a pond in Nebo, Kentucky. He’s eligible for parole in 20 years, and will have 30 days to appeal the sentencing.

Zachary McPeak was originally charged along Barassi in connection to Phelp’s death. McPeak admitted to authorities that he was only with Barassi when the murder occurred. He plead guilty to manslaughter, and is sentenced to ten years in prison.

