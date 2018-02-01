Life Returns to Metzger’s Tavern!

The historic Metzger’s Tavern in Henderson has been purchased by Moriah of Mo’s House, and it opens back up today!

The newly remodeled tavern serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee, I tried the Cajun Sausage Dog…delicious!

Metzger’s Tavern is located at 1000 Powell St., and is open Monday through Friday from 7am-8pm, Friday and Saturday, 7am-9pm.

And I heard that the drive through window will still be used.



