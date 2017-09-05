Home Indiana Life-Long Gibson County Resident to Run for Sheriff in 2018 September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A life-long Gibson County resident will be running for sheriff next year. Tim Speedy announced his candidacy for Gibson County Sheriff as a Republican candidate in the May 2018 primary election.

Currently, Speedy serves as Lieutenant/Fire Investigator for the Princeton Fire Territory, Special Deputy/Part-time Deputy with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and School Resource Officer with South Gibson School Corporation.

He also volunteers as the head coach for the Gibson Southern Archery Team.

Speedy said he wants to run for sheriff because the citizens deserve someone who, not only understands the problems in the community, but also has solutions to fix them. He has over 30 years of public safety experience.

Tim Speedy has served as a volunteer for more than 20 years for organizations, including Princeton Kiwanis, Gibson County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Gibson County Salvation Army, Princeton Firefighters Charitable Organization, and Gibson County SAFE Kids.

Speedy graduated from Princeton Community High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Safety Management at ISU.

Comments

comments