Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch Visits Holly’s House

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is in Evansville to learn more about a unique community service.

Crouch toured Holly’s House to learn more about the organization’s mission and work with people that have experienced domestic violence or abuse in the area.

Holly’s House, a non-residential child and adult victim advocacy center, is a place where adults and children can meet with certified interviewers to share their story in a safe environment.

Although Crouch is an Evansville native, she says she realized she had never seen what Holly’s House does for the community in person.

Crouch is hoping to be a voice for Hoosiers experiencing domestic violence and abuse throughout the state.

