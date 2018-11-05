44News | Evansville, IN

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch Visits Holly’s House

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch Visits Holly's House

November 5th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is in Evansville to learn more about a unique community service.

Crouch toured Holly’s House to learn more about the organization’s mission and work with people that have experienced domestic violence or abuse in the area.

Holly’s House, a non-residential child and adult victim advocacy center, is a place where adults and children can meet with certified interviewers to share their story in a safe environment.

Although Crouch is an Evansville native, she says she realized she had never seen what Holly’s House does for the community in person.

Crouch is hoping to be a voice for Hoosiers experiencing domestic violence and abuse throughout the state.

