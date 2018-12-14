Home Indiana Evansville Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch Visits Carpenter Court Apartments December 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor is getting an inside look at affordable housing in the River City.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch went along with Evansville City leaders on a tour of the new Carpenter Court Apartments.

The project transformed the former Saint Joseph Catholic School building on East Iowa Street into housing for low income residents.

The apartments are for tenants earning 30% t0 60% of the area’s median income.

Crouch says it’s great to see investments like this being made in her home town, as well as seeing old properties being revamped to meet the needs of the community.

Rent at the complex ranges from about $300 to $700 a month.

