Lickliter, Graves Come Full Circle to Rebuild UE Basketball April 19th, 2018

Now that the University of Evansville Men’s Basketball coaching staff is complete, the assistant coaches are full speed ahead on the recruiting trail and working with current players.

The program’s newest additions, Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves, come to Evansville with a lot of experience working together.

Lickliter and Graves not only graduated from Butler University, they also coached for the Bulldogs. Lickliter, an Indianapolis native, was an assistant coach at Butler when Graves was a player in the late 90s. Both also coached together in the late 2000s. Lickliter also served as the head coach at Butler. Fast forward a few years, and they come full circle to coach alongside each other at UE.

