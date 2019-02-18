Liberty Mine in Boonville Closing

White Stallion Energy announced Monday its closing Liberty Mine in Boonville. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, 82 workers will be affected by the mine’s closure this spring.

All employees will be able to transfer to other mine sites.

Alcoa recently decided to hold off on expansion plans for the mine. After a long legal battle, an agreement was reached with the City of Boonville on expanding operations near homes.

Alcoa decided to go with buying coal from independently owned mines.

Previous story:

Boonville, Alcoa Settle Differences Over Liberty Mine Expansion

