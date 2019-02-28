LHC Group Locating New Regional Home Office in Louisville

Governor Matt Bevin announced Thursday that LHC Group Inc. will be locating a regional home office and call center at an existing facility in Louisville.

The addition of the office is expected to create 31 full-time jobs. The company plans to renovate and repurpose space at the facility, as well as purchase furniture and other equipment.

The Louisville office will function as a backup to LHC Group’s home office in Louisiana. The call center will provide an avenue for clients and customer service inquiries.

LHC Group employs 2,047 Kentuckians at 60 locations across the state, including Almost Family, Caretenders, Commonwealth Home Health, and Lifeline Home Health Care, among others.

Its services include home health care, hospice care, home, and community-based services. LHC Group partners with 340 hospitals around the count

